Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 6,335 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,791,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 76,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.