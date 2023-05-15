Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,325 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.21% of Webster Financial worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $33.09. 186,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,173. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

