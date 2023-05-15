Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 1,489 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,110. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $171.00 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.31.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

