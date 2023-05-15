Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 19,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.43 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

