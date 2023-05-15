Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Update

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,540,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 98,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NIO by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Up 3.8 %

NIO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. 35,503,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,424,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

