NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Update

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRKBF remained flat at 49.43 during trading on Monday. NKT A/S has a fifty-two week low of 49.39 and a fifty-two week high of 49.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is 48.62 and its 200 day moving average is 45.41.

Get NKT A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered NKT A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NKT A/S Company Profile

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NKT A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKT A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.