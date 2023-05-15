Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.99. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

