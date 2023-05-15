NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.3 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

