Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,166 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $84,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.24.

NTR traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.71. 872,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,202. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

