Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.95

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 55997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $941.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
