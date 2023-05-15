OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.71% of OFS Credit worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OFS Credit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.81. 32,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.97%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -189.66%.

OFS Credit Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.