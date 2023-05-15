OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $111.67 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. OMG Network has a market cap of $111.67 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00055445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.