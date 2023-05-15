Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.78

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 278893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $96.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Opera by 3,169.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.