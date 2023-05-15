Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 48000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Pacton Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

