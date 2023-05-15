Paul D. Mckinney Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,826.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ring Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

REI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 1,560,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $347.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REI. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

