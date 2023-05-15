Paul D. Mckinney Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,826.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ring Energy Stock Up 2.9 %
REI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. 1,560,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $347.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.89.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ring Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on REI. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.
