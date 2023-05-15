Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.36.
Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.5 %
Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $24,039,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
