Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TLK opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.