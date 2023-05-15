Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:TLK opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $31.95.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
