Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

