Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 150,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

