Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,356 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

NYSE GIS opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

