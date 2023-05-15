Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $24.84 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.