Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

