Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,948 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,260,000 after acquiring an additional 108,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Robert Half International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

