Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Healthcare and Technology (PANHF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.