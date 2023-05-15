Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $27.27.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
