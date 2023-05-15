Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in April

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

