Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 212,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,649,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,511 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.65.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

