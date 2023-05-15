PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $105.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,458 shares in the company, valued at $27,676,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

