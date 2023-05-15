PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $105.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
