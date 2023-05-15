Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Increases Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,704 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.60% of AVROBIO worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

AVROBIO Stock Down 4.0 %

AVROBIO Company Profile

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.61. 52,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,632. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

(Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.