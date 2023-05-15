Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Increases Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,704 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.60% of AVROBIO worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
