Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $62.06. 5,694,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,637,060. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.