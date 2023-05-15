Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $1.59 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EWZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. 3,518,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,871,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.92.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

