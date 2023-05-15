Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 1.4% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 148,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,121. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

