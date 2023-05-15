Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,402 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Prologis by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,871,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 230,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 499,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

