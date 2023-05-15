ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 1.02% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,039,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.05. 635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

