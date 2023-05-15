Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201,564 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $63,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,784,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Up 0.2 %

QLYS opened at $115.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.



