RAMP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $298.96 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $298.96 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

