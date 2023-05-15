Rarible Reaches Market Cap of $19.55 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00004959 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $173,097.48 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

