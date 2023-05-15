Raymond James Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

TRRSF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

