Raymond James Cuts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$8.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Shares of CDDRF opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.
Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.
