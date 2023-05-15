Raymond James Trims TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Target Price to $9.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRTX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

TRTX stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 143.39 and a quick ratio of 143.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.78%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

