Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,960,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

