Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redwood Trust (RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2023 – Redwood Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2023 – Redwood Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00.

5/2/2023 – Redwood Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2023 – Redwood Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2023 – Redwood Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.50.

3/16/2023 – Redwood Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

RWT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 339,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,310. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,866,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 75,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 670,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

