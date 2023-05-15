Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redwood Trust (RWT)

Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/12/2023 – Redwood Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/3/2023 – Redwood Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00.
- 5/2/2023 – Redwood Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/24/2023 – Redwood Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/24/2023 – Redwood Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.50.
- 3/16/2023 – Redwood Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Redwood Trust Price Performance
RWT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 339,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,310. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.
Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
See Also
