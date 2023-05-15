Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 69017960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

