Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,921 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.65.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

