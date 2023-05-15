Request Price Reaches $0.0894 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $89.35 million and $708,284.22 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00024926 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,111.13 or 1.00014256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08969563 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,131,845.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

