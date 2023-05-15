Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) recently:

5/11/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

5/4/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00.

5/2/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Louisiana-Pacific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $74.41.

Get Louisiana-Pacific Co alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.