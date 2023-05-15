Reviewing Minco Capital (MGHCF) & The Competition

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 103 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Minco Capital to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Minco Capital
|N/A
|-$1.98 million
|-0.78
|Minco Capital Competitors
|$7.86 billion
|$2.16 billion
|-3.66
Minco Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.31, meaning that their average share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Minco Capital
|N/A
|-34.37%
|-34.08%
|Minco Capital Competitors
|-403.44%
|-3.95%
|-3.77%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Minco Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Minco Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Minco Capital Competitors
|926
|2159
|2775
|96
|2.34
As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Minco Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Minco Capital competitors beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Minco Capital
Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.