Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. Sells 1,560,380 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560,380 shares during the period. Sweetgreen comprises 32.3% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. owned about 4.22% of Sweetgreen worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.24. 452,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186 over the last three months. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

