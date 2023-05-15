Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 581.67 ($7.34).

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.44) to GBX 530 ($6.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.00) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.90) to GBX 660 ($8.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 530 ($6.69) to GBX 645 ($8.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 560.20 ($7.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,442.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 554.84. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 669 ($8.44).

Rightmove Increases Dividend

About Rightmove

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

