RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.13. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $18.38.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
