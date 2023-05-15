RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.13. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.